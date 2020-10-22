We did not order Lekki shooting ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, maintained that the state government never ordered the military shooting of EndSARS protesters who camped at the Lekki Toll- Gate to demand the end to police brutality.

According to reports, the shooting incident had left about 11 of the youths severely injured, leading to escalation of the protests across the state as well as condemnation worldwide of such action on the part of the country’s Army.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also maintained his earlier assertion that no protester died in the incident, stressing that he and officials of the state government had gone round private and public health facilities across the state without being…