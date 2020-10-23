



Abuja Muslim group to give WASSCE scholarships, others

The Standard Bearers Islamic Organisation, Abuja, has finalised arrangements for the grand finale of its 2020 Career Mentorship Programme (CMP) aimed at identifying and rewarding indigent but brilliant Muslim students through scholarships. A statement by the group signed by its coordinator, Idris Jumah, stated that the CMP was an annual event created to lighten the […]

