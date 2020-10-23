Tribune Online
Abuja Muslim group to give WASSCE scholarships, others
The Standard Bearers Islamic Organisation, Abuja, has finalised arrangements for the grand finale of its 2020 Career Mentorship Programme (CMP) aimed at identifying and rewarding indigent but brilliant Muslim students through scholarships. A statement by the group signed by its coordinator, Idris Jumah, stated that the CMP was an annual event created to lighten the […]
