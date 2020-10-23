



ASUU-Unizik rejects FG’s resumption proposal

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka (UNIZIK) chapter, has urged the federal government to quickly address their demands including testing and deployment of University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) for paying their emoluments before they would resume normal academic activities. The Union, in a resolution after its emergency meeting signed […]

