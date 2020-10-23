BREAKING: Lagos govt relaxes curfew, movement now from 8am to 6pm





The Lagos State government on Friday relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on the state, saying movement will now be from 8.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. daily till further notice. The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who announced this during a press briefing, said the curfew will now be from 6.00 p.m. till 8.00 a.m., adding that […]

