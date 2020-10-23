



#EndSARS: Gov Oyetola suspends 24-hour curfew in Osun

Osun State Government has suspended the 24-hour curfew, effective from today, Friday, October 23, 2020, till further notice. The Secretary to the state government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji who made the announcement in a statement explained that “after reviewing the situation of the last 48 hours and following the inauguration of the State’s Judicial Panel of […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune