The President, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Mrs Ifeyinwa Omowole, has called on female journalists in the country to prioritise their safety as they carry out their duties. Omowole made the call on Friday in Abuja, following the recent violence in some parts of the country over the #EndSARS protest. She advised journalists to […]

#EndSARS: NAWOJ urges journalists to prioritise safety

Source: Nigerian Tribune