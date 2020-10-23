



EndSARS protests: Use today’s Juma’at sermons to address ongoing crisis in Nigeria, Sultan asks imams

THE President General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Sultan of Sokoto, Dr Muhammad Sa‘ad Abubakar, has requested all Nigerian imams to dedicate their Juma’at sermons today to the ongoing crisis in the country. He urged the spiritual leaders to use their sermons to examine the national atmosphere and calm strained […]

