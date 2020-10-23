



Hoodlums vandalize, loot popular mall in Sapele

In spite of the ongoing 48-hour curfew, hoodlums, on Friday, invaded a popular mall in Sapele, Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State, vandalising and carting away valuable goods. Recall that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had, on Thursday morning, imposed a 48-hour curfew across the state to halt further destruction of life and property by hoodlums […]

