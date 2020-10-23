Maulidu’n Nabiyy: The Prophet’s birth, his virtues and values

MAULIDU’N-NABIYY is the anniversary of Prophet Muhammad’s (SAW) birthday. The Prophet (SAW) was the son of Abdullah Ibn Abdu’l-Muttalib and his mother was Aminah. He was born in Makkah during the Era of the Elephants.

In the accounts of authentic writers, the Prophet was born on 12th Rabi’ al-Awwal 570 C.E. His grandfather, Abdu’l-Muttalib, was the custodian of the Ka’bah. He belonged to the family of Hashim which was the noblest tribe of the Quraish section of the Arabian race and direct descendant of Prophet Ismail (AS), who was the first son of Prophet Ibrahim (AS).

The 12th day of the month of Rabi’ al-Awwal is celebrated annually for the purpose of showcasing the values…