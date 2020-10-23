



Tribune Online

Nafest Jos 2020: Gov Lalong, Gwong Gwon Jos assure FG of landmark outing

Plateau State governor, Simon Bako Lalong, and the state Chairman, Council of Traditional Rulers and Emirs, Dr Jacob Buba Gyang, have assured the federal and state governments that the National Festival of Arts Culture (NAFEST) slated for Jos, next month will be a reference point in the anals of showcasing the best of the rich […]

Nafest Jos 2020: Gov Lalong, Gwong Gwon Jos assure FG of landmark outing

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune