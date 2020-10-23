



Tribune Online

Shazam launches new Naija risers playlist on apple music

Shazam recently launched its new playlist Naija risers on Apple Music, featuring the songs trending on Shazam in Nigeria now, from the latest artists releases to the music featured in movies and TV shows. Naija risers compiles songs by Nigeria’s fast-emerging artists trending across the Shazam charts. It offers a select mix of sounds that […]

Shazam launches new Naija risers playlist on apple music

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune