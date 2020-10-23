



UPDATE: Youths loot Osogbo warehouse, cart away electronic gadgets, others

Few hours after Osun State residents busted a where house located at Ede town and carted away COVID 19 palliatives meant to be shared for them by the state government during the COVID-19 lockdown to alleviate their suffering, angry youths in Osogbo, Osun state capital have again looted another warehouse located at M.D.S area of […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune