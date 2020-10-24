



Tribune Online

Afenifere, Ohanaeze commiserate with Lekki shooting victims, condemn arson

Afenifere and Ohanaeze leaders have in a joint statement condemned the Lekki shootings while asking for a stop to the arson on private and public buildings. Afenifere leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti and Ohanaeze President General, Chief John Nnia Nwodo in their statement titled, “Afenifere and Ohanaeze say no to willful destruction,” said, “The leaders of […]







Source: Nigerian Tribune