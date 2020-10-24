



Delta reviews curfew, now 6:00 p.m to 8:00 a.m

Delta State government has reviewed its 48-hour curfew which started Thursday 6:00 p.m and ends 6:00 p.m today, Saturday. The reviewed curfew continues today from 6:00 p.m to 8:00 a.m daily. Governor Ifeanyi Okowa made this known on Saturday after receiving the security situation across the state from the three service commanders. “This morning, I […]

