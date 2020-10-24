



Tribune Online

#EndSARS: Don’t force us to return fire for fire, OPC warns hoodlums

The Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) on Friday called for an immediate stop to the destruction of lives and multi-billions of naira worth of property in the South-West, warning that, if the violence persisted, the organisation might be forced to roll out its men and guarantee security in the region. OPC faction of late, Dr Frederick […]

#EndSARS: Don’t force us to return fire for fire, OPC warns hoodlums

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune