#EndSARS protest: It’s unfortunate that a genuine agitation was hijacked by hoodlums ― APC

Yobe State governor and Chairman, All Progressives Congress, Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Committee, Mai Mala Buni has dismissed the claim that the youths behind the agitation for the proscription of the dreaded Special Anti-Robbery Squad tagged #EndSARS protests instigated the violence, arson and looting of public and private property in some major cities across the country. […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

