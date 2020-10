Tribune Online

Insecurity: Kwara declares 24-hour curfew

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state has declared a 24 hour curfew in the Ilorin metropolis following security situation occasioned by looting and destructions in the state capital. In a statewide broadcast on Friday night, the governor said that people should stay indoors in compliance with the curfew, adding that it will be reviewed as […]

