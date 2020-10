Tribune Online

Lagos govt to prosecute #EndSARS looters

Lagos State Government has said it will be prosecuting suspects who allegedly took advantage of the EndSARS protest to destroy and loot public and private properties in different parts of the state. The State made this known through a release from it’s Ministry of Justice signed by the Director, Public Affairs, Kayode Oyekanmi. Some hoodlums […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune