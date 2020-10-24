



NCDC confirms 77 new cases of COVID-19, total rises to 61,882

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 77 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 61,882. The NCDC disclosed this via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Friday. “On the 23rd of October 2020, 77 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in […]

