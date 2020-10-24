



Tribune Online

NSCDC foils attempt to vandalise fifth warehouse in Benin City

The dexterity of men of the Nigeria Army and Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), on Saturday, saved another warehouse house from being burgled by angry youths in Benin City, Edo State capital. The youths, who had earlier vandalised four warehouses in Benin City located at Medical Store Road, Sapele Road, Golf Course Road […]

NSCDC foils attempt to vandalise fifth warehouse in Benin City

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune