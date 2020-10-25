



Abiodun approves recruitment of consultant doctors in state-owned hospitals

Governor Dapo Abiodun has approved the recruitment of more consultant doctors for all Ogun State-owned hospitals. This is as part of efforts to address the acute shortage of manpower in all the state-owned hospitals. The governor stated this through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Tokunbo Talabi during the National Physicians’ week of […]

