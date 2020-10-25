



Afenifere disowns, condemns quit notice to Igbo people

The Pan Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, on Saturday distanced and disowned itself from the ultimatum some Nigerian nationals, especially the Igbo people to vacate the southern region within the next 48 hours. The group who stated this in a statement issued by the leader of the group, Pa Reuben Fasoranti and signed by the General Secretary […]

