COVID-19: Nigeria records 62 new cases, total now 61,992

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Sunday, announced that the country has recorded 62 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 61,992. The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Sunday night. The centre also said that the number of fatalities has risen to […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune