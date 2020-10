Tribune Online

El-Zakzaky is not dead, IMN dispels death rumour

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria(IMN) said it has found it necessary to dispel the rumours currently making waves about the passing away of its leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky. The group said its spiritual leader is not dead but alive even though he’s passing through serious health challenges which are not new to the public. “We […]

