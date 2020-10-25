



Tribune Online

#EndSARS: Angry youths vandalise utra modern filling station in Calabar

The 24-hour curfew imposed on Cross River State, following the violence which rocked the state early Saturday morning, appears to be observed in breach as angry youths continued with their orgy of vandalising and looting government establishments and private property with impunity. Tribune Online had earlier reported that the rampaging youths had vandalised the Nigeria Labour […]

#EndSARS: Angry youths vandalise utra modern filling station in Calabar

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune