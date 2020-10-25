Governors, ministers on inspection tour

Governors of South-West and ministers, on Sunday, undertook an inspection of some public buildings, including Igbosere High Court, City Hall, DNA and forensic centre that were razed and vandalised in the coordinated attacks by arsonists, following the Lekki Toll Gate shooting at #EndSARS protesters.

The governors and ministers were in Lagos on a condolence visit to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and people of the state on the unfortunate incidents that happened in the state in the last one week.

The governors are; Mr Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Mr Kayode State (Ekiti), Engr Seyi Makinde (Oyo), while the ministers include: Mr Babatunde Fashola (Work and Housing), Olorunnimbe Mamora…