



Tribune Online

In Sokoto, days of probity, fiscal discipline are here

Olakunle Maruf X-rays how accountability, fiscal discipline take lead in Sokoto. It is a known fact to note that Sokoto State, under the leadership of Rt. Honourable Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has witnessed a remarkable level of financial discipline, probity, transparency and accountability born out of his burning desire to keep the state in the comity […]

In Sokoto, days of probity, fiscal discipline are here

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune