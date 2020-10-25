



Kaduna govt extends 24-hour curfew to the entire state

The Kaduna State Government has extended all over the state the 24-hour curfew earlier imposed in some communities in Chikun and Kaduna South LGAs. This measure is taken to help safeguard our communities, protect lives and property and contain criminal elements who are looting public and private assets. The extension of the 24-hour […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune