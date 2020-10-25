



Local bourse appreciates marginally despite weak activity

Activity at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) last week was weak as the value and volume of trades fell by 14.4 per cent Week-on-Week (WoW) and 23 per cent w/w respectively. The decline can be attributed to the ongoing civil unrest across the country, weighing on investors sentiment, as activity levels remained weak. However, the […]

