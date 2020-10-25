



Tribune Online

Nigeria confirms 48 new cases of COVID-19, total rises to 61,930

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 48 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 61,930. The NCDC disclosed this via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Saturday. “On the 24th of October 2020, 48 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria. “Till date, […]

Nigeria confirms 48 new cases of COVID-19, total rises to 61,930

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune