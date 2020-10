Tribune Online

Obiano eases curfew, movement now from 6 pm to 6 am

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has announced that the 24-hour curfew in the state has been eased. He stated that the curfew in Anambra State has been eased and now commences from 6 pm to 6 am daily. This is to enable people to gradually get back to their normal lives after the unrests […]

Obiano eases curfew, movement now from 6 pm to 6 am

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune