Peaceful #EndSARS protesters killed at Lekki Toll Gate will get justice ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that peaceful protesters killed at Lekki Toll Gate will get justice. Addressing the issue for the first time having been criticized for ignoring the incident in his recent national broadcast, a statement issued by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu on Sunday said President Buhari did not want to speak on Lekki […]

