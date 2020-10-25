



Tribune Online

Reps to support Lagos, other affected states ― Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that Nigerians killed before, during and after the #EndSARS protests must get justice. The Speaker, who sympathised with Nigerians from all parts of the country as a result of the killings, said the unity of the country remains non-negotiable. Speaking when he paid […]

Reps to support Lagos, other affected states ― Gbajabiamila

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune