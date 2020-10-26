



#EndSARS: Enough of bloodshed, it’s time to embrace dialogue, Marwa begs youths

Former Military Administrator of Lagos State and Chairman of Presidential Advisory Committee on the Elimination of Drug Abuse (PACEDA), Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd) on Monday called on Nigerian youths to embrace dialogue and constructive engagement with authorities at all levels of government to achieve their demands and the realization of Nigeria of their dream. […]

