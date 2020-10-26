



Tribune Online

#EndSARs: Investigate all killings, UK tells Buhari, judicial panels

The British High Commission in Nigeria has asked the Federal Government of Nigeria led by President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate all killings and incidents associated with the #EndSARS protests. The commission in a tweet on Monday evening said it is also concerned over the spate of looting of COVID-19 palliatives, other items and destruction of […]

#EndSARs: Investigate all killings, UK tells Buhari, judicial panels

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune