



Tribune Online

Igbo leaders denounce violence, destruction of assets in Lagos

Leaders of Igbo community in Lagos, on Monday, condemned the widespread violence and destruction of public and private assets in the state under the guise of #ENDSARS protests, describing the violence that characterised the hijacked protests as barbaric. The leaders expressed this concern while speaking with newsmen at a press conference which took place at […]

Igbo leaders denounce violence, destruction of assets in Lagos

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune