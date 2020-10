Tribune Online

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has reviewed the 24-hour curfew declared on Friday night in the wake of public disturbance in the state. The governor, who held a security council meeting with heads of the security agencies in the state on Sunday evening, consequently resolved to relax the curfew to between 6 pm and […]

