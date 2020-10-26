



Tribune Online

Looting continues as residents raid Abuja’s largest warehouse

Despite the directive given to Police Commands nationwide, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, to secure both public and private buildings as a result of hoodlums who hijacked peaceful protest of #EndSARS, some residents again, on Monday, stormed a warehouse in the nation’s capital. The […]

Looting continues as residents raid Abuja’s largest warehouse

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune