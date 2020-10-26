NAFDAC blacklists Indian company for manufacturing falsified medicines

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
NAFDAC blacklists Indian company for manufacturing falsified medicines

falsified medicines, NAFDAC, Indian company, NAFDAC herbal medicine

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has blacklisted an Indian drug manufacturing Company, Mars Remedies PVT Limited, India, for the manufacture of falsified Ciprofloxacin Tablets BP 500mg  with registration number: NAFDAC Reg, No. C4-0498. It manufactured the medicine for a Nigerian Company, Pinnacle Health Pharmaceutical Ltd, Surulere, Lagos. In view […]

NAFDAC blacklists Indian company for manufacturing falsified medicines
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR