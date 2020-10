Tribune Online

NIDCOM, Ecobank sue for increased remittances from Nigerians in diaspora

ECOBANK Transnational Incorporation and Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), have called for increased inflow and documentation of remittances into Nigeria from the officially estimated 17 million Nigerians in the diaspora who send money home to take care of their families’ education, health and other needs. The Chairman/CEO of NIDCOM Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, at a recent […]

NIDCOM, Ecobank sue for increased remittances from Nigerians in diaspora

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune