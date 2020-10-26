



Tribune Online

Nigeria confirms 119 new COVID-19 cases, total now 62,111

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Monday, announced that the country has recorded 119 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 62,111. The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Monday night. “On the 26th of October 2020, 119 new confirmed cases and 2 […]

Nigeria confirms 119 new COVID-19 cases, total now 62,111

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune