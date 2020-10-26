



Sapele/Ologbo/Benin Road: Group commends Omo-Agege for intervention

Niger Delta Emerging Youths Initiative, a pro-Niger Delta group has applauded the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for his timely intervention to remedy the very bad Sapele/Ologbo/ Benin axis of the East-West federal highway. National Coordinator of the group, Comrade Felix Akpoyibo gave the commendation in a statement issued in Benin on Sunday. He […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune