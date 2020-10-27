



Bello must investigate killing of journalist in Kogi, says human right activist

The Executive Director Conscience for Human Rights and Conflict Resolution in Kogi state, Idris Miliki has called on the Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello to investigate killing of a journalist, Mr Emmanuel Adeyemi of the Sun newspaper in Lokoja on Monday. This was contained in a press statement issued on Tuesday which copy was […]

