



Tribune Online

BREAKING: Adeboye declares 30-day fasting and prayer over situations in Nigeria

Apparently worried by the current situations in Nigeria, General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Tuesday declared a 30-day fasting and prayer across the country. Nigeria has in the past week been embroiled in a series of crises which started with the protest against police brutality now widely […]

BREAKING: Adeboye declares 30-day fasting and prayer over situations in Nigeria

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune