Tribune Online
BREAKING: Adeboye declares 30-day fasting and prayer over situations in Nigeria
Apparently worried by the current situations in Nigeria, General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Tuesday declared a 30-day fasting and prayer across the country. Nigeria has in the past week been embroiled in a series of crises which started with the protest against police brutality now widely […]
BREAKING: Adeboye declares 30-day fasting and prayer over situations in Nigeria
Tribune Online
Source: Nigerian Tribune