BREAKING: Obiano lifts curfew, orders schools, workers to resume

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
BREAKING: Obiano lifts curfew, orders schools, workers to resume

Anambra lawmakers, Anambra govt budgets, substation, TCN, doctors, Anambra, Anambra, Obiano, Housing, Obiano, Anambra, Cabinet, COVID-19

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has lifted the curfew imposed on the state. Tribune Online earlier reported that the governor had on Friday last week, imposed a 24-hour curfew on the state following the threat of an attack on the state by hoodlums in the guise of #ENDSARS protesters. The governor had in a […]

BREAKING: Obiano lifts curfew, orders schools, workers to resume
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR