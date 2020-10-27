



BREAKING: Obiano lifts curfew, orders schools, workers to resume

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has lifted the curfew imposed on the state. Tribune Online earlier reported that the governor had on Friday last week, imposed a 24-hour curfew on the state following the threat of an attack on the state by hoodlums in the guise of #ENDSARS protesters. The governor had in a […]

