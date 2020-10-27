



Tribune Online

COVID-19: Governors received N1bn each from Buhari, N1.1bn from World Bank, Gov Bello alleges

The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has disclosed that the 36 states governors received N1billion each from the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Government to quench the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic. The Governors were also said to have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the World Bank to receive a sum of N1.1billion for the […]

COVID-19: Governors received N1bn each from Buhari, N1.1bn from World Bank, Gov Bello alleges

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune