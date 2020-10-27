



COVID-19: Nigeria recorded 623 new infections last week, lowest in six months

Last week, Nigeria recorded 623 new COVID-19 infections which is the lowest the country has recorded in six months, Tribune Online analysis shows. The 623 new cases reported between October 18 and 24 is a reduction from the 1,143 recorded the previous week. According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), […]

