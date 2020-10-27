



#EndSARS: Osinbajo heads NEC committee to interface with youths on employment, others

The National Economic Council (NEC) has set up a committee headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to interface with youths in the country on employment, social safety net and national security. This is a fall out of the nationwide #EndSARS protests embarked upon by thousands of youths demanding an end to police brutality, which have […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune