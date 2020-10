Tribune Online

Father beheads 5-yr-old son in Osun

THE Osun State police command is now on the trail of a man, Albert (surname withheld), who allegedly beheaded his five-year-old son in Gbongan area in Ayedaade Local Government Area of the state. The father, who is an auto mechanic, was said to have killed the boy in his mother’s house located at Oke-Oje area […]

Father beheads 5-yr-old son in Osun

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune