



Tribune Online

Health workers’ strike meant to correct injustice —JOHESU Chairman

The Chairman, Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and National President, Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), Comrade Josiah Biobelemoye, speaks with SOJI-EZE FAGBEMI, on the crisis in the health sector, why the unions under JOHESU are still threatening to go on strike and how Nigeria can have a better healthcare system. Excerpts. […]

Health workers’ strike meant to correct injustice —JOHESU Chairman

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune